12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Yoshiharu Global YOSH stock increased by 8.7% to $4.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- XPeng XPEV stock rose 7.32% to $16.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 billion.
- SRM Entertainment SRM shares moved upwards by 7.22% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- TCTM Kids IT Education TCTM shares moved upwards by 5.46% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares increased by 5.26% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock fell 21.7% to $0.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Envela ELA stock declined by 14.12% to $5.72. The company's market cap stands at $148.6 million.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET shares declined by 12.5% to $1.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Nxu NXU stock decreased by 9.69% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Hour Loop HOUR shares declined by 7.95% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $77.3 million.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles Gr ZAPP stock decreased by 7.62% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
