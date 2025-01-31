12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- TCTM Kids IT Education TCTM stock increased by 61.3% to $0.29 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN shares increased by 16.66% to $2.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.0 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares rose 9.94% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $64.9 million.
- MGO Global MGOL stock rose 8.64% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 million.
- Birks Group BGI shares rose 7.69% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
- ECARX Holdings ECX shares increased by 5.2% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $615.2 million.
Losers
- Latham Group SWIM stock declined by 19.7% to $6.01 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $694.9 million.
- Sacks Parente Golf SPGC shares decreased by 14.29% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Deckers Outdoor DECK shares fell 13.79% to $192.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Beazer Homes USA BZH shares declined by 9.03% to $25.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $786.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Envirotech Vehicles EVTV shares decreased by 7.68% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- J-Long Group JL shares declined by 7.21% to $5.15. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
