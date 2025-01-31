12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock rose 17.3% to $2.98 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- Biodesix BDSX shares moved upwards by 16.34% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $175.6 million.
- Artiva Biotherapeutics ARTV shares rose 14.62% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.3 million.
- OS Therapies OSTX shares moved upwards by 13.33% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
- Sera Prognostics SERA shares increased by 12.78% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $253.2 million.
- Valneva VALN stock moved upwards by 12.57% to $5.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $479.8 million.
Losers
- Scienture Holdings SCNX shares decreased by 25.1% to $2.92 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
- Aptorum Gr APM stock fell 17.89% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- NanoVibronix NAOV shares decreased by 13.58% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares decreased by 12.64% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- TruBridge TBRG stock declined by 10.17% to $22.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $329.8 million.
- Arcus Biosciences RCUS shares decreased by 9.5% to $12.11. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
