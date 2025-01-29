January 29, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • 60 Degrees SXTP stock rose 85.5% to $1.43 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Silexion Therapeutics SLXN stock increased by 22.22% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock increased by 12.54% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million.
  • MiNK Therapeutics INKT stock rose 12.34% to $6.19. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
  • MiMedx Group MDXG shares increased by 10.37% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Design Therapeutics DSGN stock rose 9.78% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $311.4 million.

Losers

  • Zentalis Pharma ZNTL shares declined by 27.9% to $1.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $123.2 million.
  • Eyenovia EYEN shares fell 17.72% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • IMAC Hldgs BACK shares declined by 16.4% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
  • Catheter Precision VTAK stock fell 16.29% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • Pulmonx LUNG shares fell 15.71% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.3 million.
  • TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares declined by 11.98% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BACK Logo
BACKIMAC Holdings Inc
$0.9866-19.1%
Overview
DSGN Logo
DSGNDesign Therapeutics Inc
$5.519.98%
EYEN Logo
EYENEyenovia Inc
$0.0469-17.7%
INKT Logo
INKTMiNK Therapeutics Inc
$6.1912.3%
LUNG Logo
LUNGPulmonx Corp
$5.91-2.31%
MDXG Logo
MDXGMiMedx Group Inc
$10.0010.4%
RNAZ Logo
RNAZTransCode Therapeutics Inc
$8.28-16.7%
SLXN Logo
SLXNSilexion Therapeutics Corp
$1.7529.6%
SXTP Logo
SXTP60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.4790.7%
TNXP Logo
TNXPTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp
$0.520013.0%
VTAK Logo
VTAKCatheter Precision Inc
$0.3516-16.3%
ZNTL Logo
ZNTLZentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.37-1.25%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved