12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- 60 Degrees SXTP stock rose 85.5% to $1.43 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Silexion Therapeutics SLXN stock increased by 22.22% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock increased by 12.54% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million.
- MiNK Therapeutics INKT stock rose 12.34% to $6.19. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
- MiMedx Group MDXG shares increased by 10.37% to $10.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Design Therapeutics DSGN stock rose 9.78% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $311.4 million.
Losers
- Zentalis Pharma ZNTL shares declined by 27.9% to $1.73 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $123.2 million.
- Eyenovia EYEN shares fell 17.72% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- IMAC Hldgs BACK shares declined by 16.4% to $1.02. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Catheter Precision VTAK stock fell 16.29% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Pulmonx LUNG shares fell 15.71% to $5.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.3 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics RNAZ shares declined by 11.98% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
