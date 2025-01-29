January 29, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • F5 FFIV shares rose 14.0% to $307.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Signing Day Sports SGN stock rose 7.73% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
  • Banzai International BNZI stock increased by 7.59% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
  • GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS shares rose 7.14% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.7 million.
  • UTime WTO shares increased by 6.91% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
  • Veritone VERI stock increased by 6.64% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.0 million.

Losers

  • Manhattan Associates MANH stock fell 24.5% to $222.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO stock decreased by 7.22% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock fell 6.56% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Qorvo QRVO stock declined by 5.87% to $80.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock fell 5.18% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Aurora Mobile JG shares decreased by 4.87% to $10.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BNZI Logo
BNZIBanzai International Inc
$1.3911.2%
Overview
FFIV Logo
FFIVF5 Inc
$309.5114.8%
GCTS Logo
GCTSGCT Semiconductor Holding Inc
$2.557.14%
JG Logo
JGAurora Mobile Ltd
$10.32-8.67%
MANH Logo
MANHManhattan Associates Inc
$221.99-24.8%
MLGO Logo
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$1.80-7.22%
OST Logo
OSTOstin Technology Group Co Ltd
$2.69-7.24%
QRVO Logo
QRVOQorvo Inc
$81.71-4.74%
SGN Logo
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$2.097.73%
SMX Logo
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$4.03-5.18%
VERI Logo
VERIVeritone Inc
$3.056.64%
WTO Logo
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.30743.68%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved