12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- F5 FFIV shares rose 14.0% to $307.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.8 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock rose 7.73% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- Banzai International BNZI stock increased by 7.59% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million.
- GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS shares rose 7.14% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.7 million.
- UTime WTO shares increased by 6.91% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Veritone VERI stock increased by 6.64% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.0 million.
Losers
- Manhattan Associates MANH stock fell 24.5% to $222.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock decreased by 7.22% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock fell 6.56% to $2.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. The company's, FY earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Qorvo QRVO stock declined by 5.87% to $80.75. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock fell 5.18% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Aurora Mobile JG shares decreased by 4.87% to $10.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
