12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Old Market Capital OMCC stock increased by 46.1% to $9.0 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.8 million.
- Rhinebeck Bancorp RBKB stock moved upwards by 15.46% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.5 million.
- MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 FNGD stock moved upwards by 14.68% to $13.2.
- Eastern Bankshares EBC stock rose 10.92% to $19.8. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Crawford CRD shares rose 10.83% to $12.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $636.6 million.
- Associated Banc ASB shares moved upwards by 6.28% to $26.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Marygold Companies MGLD stock declined by 28.7% to $1.12 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.1 million.
- Eason Technology DXF stock fell 18.59% to $23.61. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Garden Stage GSIW stock declined by 15.82% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Acadian Asset Management AAMI stock declined by 14.69% to $22.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $821.3 million.
- Open Lending LPRO stock declined by 14.54% to $4.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $526.3 million.
- MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 FNGU stock decreased by 14.19% to $577.37.
