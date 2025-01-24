12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Evaxion Biotech EVAX shares rose 40.1% to $5.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
- Dogwood Therapeutics DWTX stock moved upwards by 26.29% to $16.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Aclarion ACON stock increased by 25.23% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- NextCure NXTC stock moved upwards by 12.29% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals HEPA stock increased by 11.99% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- Avenue Therapeutics ATXI shares rose 11.41% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
Losers
- Jupiter Neurosciences JUNS shares decreased by 21.4% to $1.14 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
- Artiva Biotherapeutics ARTV shares decreased by 15.05% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $128.9 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences TLSA shares declined by 14.24% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.
- Semler Scientific SMLR shares declined by 10.06% to $55.0. The company's market cap stands at $527.8 million.
- Arcus Biosciences RCUS stock declined by 9.91% to $12.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Alumis ALMS stock decreased by 8.68% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $326.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALMSAlumis Inc
$6.00-8.68%
ARTVArtiva Biotherapeutics Inc
$5.30-15.2%
ATXIAvenue Therapeutics Inc
$1.998.15%
DWTXDogwood Therapeutics Inc
$18.5038.6%
EVAXEvaxion Biotech AS
$5.4349.2%
HEPAHepion Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.21055.25%
JUNSJupiter Neurosciences Inc
$1.14-21.4%
NXTCNextCure Inc
$0.90004.90%
RCUSArcus Biosciences Inc
$12.00-9.98%
SMLRSemler Scientific Inc
$54.50-10.9%
TLSATiziana Life Sciences Ltd
$0.7615-13.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in