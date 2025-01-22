January 22, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Sunlands Technology STG shares rose 12.0% to $6.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.0 million.
  • Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT stock increased by 11.69% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • Fenbo Holdings FEBO shares increased by 10.34% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
  • Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock rose 8.67% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Children's Place PLCE shares rose 7.89% to $10.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.7 million.
  • Damon DMN shares increased by 7.45% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.

Losers

  • Sypris Solutions SYPR stock declined by 8.9% to $2.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock decreased by 8.84% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Chijet Motor Co CJET shares declined by 8.1% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares decreased by 6.85% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • Mynd.ai MYND shares decreased by 4.91% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.
  • Phoenix Motor PEV stock fell 4.39% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

