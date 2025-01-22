12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sunlands Technology STG shares rose 12.0% to $6.2 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.0 million.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain CTNT stock increased by 11.69% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Fenbo Holdings FEBO shares increased by 10.34% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock rose 8.67% to $0.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Children's Place PLCE shares rose 7.89% to $10.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.7 million.
- Damon DMN shares increased by 7.45% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
Losers
- Sypris Solutions SYPR stock declined by 8.9% to $2.04 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock decreased by 8.84% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET shares declined by 8.1% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE shares decreased by 6.85% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Mynd.ai MYND shares decreased by 4.91% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $70.7 million.
- Phoenix Motor PEV stock fell 4.39% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
