12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER shares increased by 12.0% to $2.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.7 million.
- Caravelle Intl Gr HTCO stock increased by 10.16% to $3.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.7 million.
- Tigo Energy TYGO stock increased by 9.06% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.6 million.
- AAR AIR stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $67.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Eshallgo EHGO stock moved upwards by 8.47% to $3.84. The company's market cap stands at $97.7 million.
- Performance Shipping PSHG stock increased by 7.42% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
Losers
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 29.8% to $1.96 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Simpple SPPL stock fell 16.22% to $1.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
- 1847 Holdings EFSH shares decreased by 13.75% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- SES AI SES stock fell 13.18% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $543.3 million.
- Mynaric MYNA shares declined by 11.47% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares declined by 11.44% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
