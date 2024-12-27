12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Ambow Education Holding AMBO shares moved upwards by 38.4% to $3.1 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Solid Power SLDP shares increased by 37.89% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $485.0 million.
- Luminar Technologies LAZR stock rose 14.96% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.7 million.
- Nxu NXU stock increased by 13.2% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR stock increased by 13.16% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.
- Premium Catering (Hldgs) PC stock moved upwards by 12.99% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
Losers
- Xcel Brands XELB stock declined by 11.6% to $0.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares decreased by 8.14% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA stock fell 6.29% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- JX Luxventure JXG stock declined by 5.92% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
- Global Business Travel GBTG shares fell 5.86% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock fell 5.42% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
