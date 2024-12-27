12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- SES AI SES shares increased by 64.1% to $2.33 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $833.2 million.
- Solidion Technology STI shares rose 31.69% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million.
- Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares increased by 27.9% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $17.8 million.
- Nauticus Robotics KITT shares moved upwards by 23.03% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- CBAK Energy Tech CBAT stock rose 22.73% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $100.7 million.
- Zeo Energy ZEO shares rose 21.53% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
Losers
- Quest Resource Holding QRHC shares decreased by 19.0% to $5.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.3 million.
- Markforged Holding MKFG shares declined by 8.03% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.4 million.
- Gencor Industries GENC stock declined by 7.4% to $16.85. The company's market cap stands at $247.0 million.
- Mynaric MYNA shares declined by 6.95% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- XCHG XCH shares declined by 6.67% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $133.1 million.
- Nocera NCRA shares decreased by 6.23% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
