12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Coeptis Therapeutics COEP shares rose 118.1% to $0.31 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM stock moved upwards by 24.67% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares rose 23.07% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- TScan Therapeutics TCRX stock rose 15.46% to $3.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.3 million.
- RAPT Therapeutics RAPT stock increased by 12.71% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB stock rose 12.64% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
Losers
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB stock fell 23.5% to $1.24 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
- Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock declined by 18.23% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock decreased by 16.56% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Carmell CTCX stock decreased by 15.71% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- Theriva Biologics TOVX shares fell 14.78% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- NeuroPace NPCE stock decreased by 10.6% to $9.96. The company's market cap stands at $297.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
