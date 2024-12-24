12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Hour Loop HOUR stock increased by 48.2% to $2.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.5 million.
- Homestolife HTLM stock moved upwards by 44.81% to $12.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.7 million.
- Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock increased by 29.82% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $34.0 million.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH shares increased by 28.21% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- Qurate Retail QRTEB stock rose 19.93% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Xcel Brands XELB shares moved upwards by 15.7% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- XWELL XWEL stock fell 12.0% to $1.36 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Jiade JDZG stock decreased by 11.27% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
- Fly-E Group FLYE stock fell 10.18% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Lottery.com LTRY stock fell 8.14% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ stock fell 7.83% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- Color Star Tech ADD shares decreased by 6.98% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
