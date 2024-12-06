12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock rose 192.4% to $3.07 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- VSee Health VSEE shares moved upwards by 25.17% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 million.
- Radiopharm Theranostics Limited - American Depositary Shares RADX shares increased by 24.5% to $22.0.
- Innate Pharma IPHA shares increased by 17.23% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.6 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA stock increased by 14.28% to $2.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares rose 14.12% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
Losers
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock fell 25.3% to $4.63 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Camp4 Therapeutics CAMP stock declined by 18.35% to $8.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.4 million.
- Molecular Templates MTEM shares fell 14.76% to $0.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- Psyence Biomedical PBM stock declined by 14.4% to $2.26. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- Silexion Therapeutics SLXN shares declined by 11.62% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares declined by 10.54% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
