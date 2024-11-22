12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- SKK Holdings SKK shares increased by 75.4% to $1.93 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- Jet AI JTAI stock moved upwards by 39.24% to $8.48. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- Icon Energy ICON stock increased by 23.5% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS stock moved upwards by 12.15% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
- Matthews International MATW shares moved upwards by 11.8% to $28.5. The company's market cap stands at $875.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Marti Techs MRT stock increased by 11.32% to $2.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.8 million.
Losers
- Knightscope KSCP shares fell 31.1% to $12.61 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.
- Flux Power Holdings FLUX shares declined by 11.82% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
- Caravelle Intl Gr HTCO stock fell 9.1% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $61.3 million.
- L.B. Foster FSTR shares decreased by 8.33% to $25.0. The company's market cap stands at $270.7 million.
- ESGL Holdings ESGL stock fell 6.78% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.5 million.
- Satellogic SATL stock decreased by 5.52% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $108.7 million.
