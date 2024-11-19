12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Webuy Global WBUY stock moved upwards by 39.8% to $0.22 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- Splash Beverage Group SBEV stock increased by 13.65% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Reborn Coffee REBN stock increased by 12.14% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Dole DOLE shares moved upwards by 10.74% to $16.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Flora Growth FLGC shares rose 8.33% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Davis Commodities DTCK shares rose 7.69% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- DDC Enterprise DDC stock decreased by 11.2% to $0.16 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Innovation Beverage Group IBG shares fell 8.27% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Planet Green Holdings PLAG shares declined by 7.76% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- BellRing Brands BRBR stock decreased by 7.74% to $67.72. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Farmmi FAMI stock fell 7.01% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Top Wealth Group TWG shares decreased by 6.3% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-defensive-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in