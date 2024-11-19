12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Volato Group SOAR stock increased by 155.5% to $0.54 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- noco-noco NCNC shares increased by 141.23% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $45.1 million.
- Symbotic SYM shares rose 26.5% to $38.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Swvl Hldgs SWVL shares rose 23.33% to $7.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI shares moved upwards by 19.15% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $538.5 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI shares moved upwards by 14.2% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares declined by 14.3% to $1.68 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Microvast Holdings MVST stock fell 11.74% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.1 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs DFLI shares declined by 8.35% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares fell 8.19% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- TransUnion TRU shares decreased by 6.89% to $90.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 billion.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 5.89% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
