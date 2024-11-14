12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH stock increased by 22.7% to $0.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
- JX Luxventure JXJT stock moved upwards by 16.27% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Beazer Homes USA BZH stock increased by 13.54% to $36.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG shares rose 12.86% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Sonos SONO shares rose 9.73% to $15.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- European Wax Center EWCZ shares moved upwards by 8.61% to $8.7. The company's market cap stands at $415.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Digital Brands Group DBGI stock fell 31.4% to $0.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- OneWater Marine ONEW shares decreased by 14.44% to $20.28. The company's market cap stands at $295.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock declined by 12.01% to $5.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares decreased by 10.57% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Target Hospitality TH stock decreased by 9.19% to $8.9. The company's market cap stands at $893.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- ZEEKR Intelligent Tech ZK stock decreased by 7.69% to $26.9. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in