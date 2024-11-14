12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS shares rose 87.6% to $3.02 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Intuitive Machines LUNR shares moved upwards by 20.83% to $14.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $894.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Founder Group FGL stock moved upwards by 18.34% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
- Microvast Holdings MVST shares increased by 17.4% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- 1847 Holdings EFSH shares increased by 15.31% to $0.52.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares moved upwards by 14.2% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- ESS Tech GWH stock fell 21.4% to $7.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- KULR Tech Gr KULR shares fell 15.07% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- LiqTech Intl LIQT stock declined by 11.17% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Nature's Miracle Holding NMHI shares decreased by 9.51% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Gaucho Group Holdings VINO shares declined by 9.1% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares declined by 8.34% to $5.72. The company's market cap stands at $103.0 million.
