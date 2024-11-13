12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Mersana Therapeutics MRSN shares rose 22.7% to $2.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $331.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Kairos Pharma KAPA stock rose 19.74% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares increased by 18.48% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Natera NTRA shares rose 16.66% to $157.64. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock increased by 15.62% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lexeo Therapeutics LXEO stock increased by 12.61% to $8.66. The company's market cap stands at $286.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS shares decreased by 85.6% to $0.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- GlucoTrack GCTK stock decreased by 72.24% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Psyence Biomedical PBM stock fell 23.4% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- CERo Therapeutics Hldgs CERO shares declined by 20.03% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
- Geovax Labs GOVX shares declined by 20.0% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares fell 17.6% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
