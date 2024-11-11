12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- CERo Therapeutics Hldgs CERO stock rose 175.6% to $0.19 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- Nuwellis NUWE shares increased by 27.07% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- RadNet RDNT shares increased by 22.7% to $89.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB shares increased by 21.95% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vigil Neuroscience VIGL shares increased by 21.28% to $4.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Evotec EVO shares increased by 19.37% to $4.93. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- RAPT Therapeutics RAPT shares declined by 48.1% to $1.5 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $52.3 million.
- Fresh2 Group FRES shares decreased by 17.3% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
- Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares declined by 15.55% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Dogwood Therapeutics DWTX stock fell 13.73% to $3.71. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- AbbVie ABBV stock decreased by 10.68% to $178.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.6 billion.
- SenesTech SNES shares fell 8.46% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
