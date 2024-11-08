12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock rose 39.8% to $0.36 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Fortrea Holdings FTRE stock increased by 33.57% to $24.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL stock moved upwards by 32.05% to $20.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Inotiv NOTV shares increased by 21.59% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $83.1 million.
- Bionomics BNOX stock rose 19.31% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics IKT stock increased by 18.7% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $217.0 million.
Losers
- ProPhase Labs PRPH stock fell 48.1% to $0.74 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
- Evolent Health EVH stock fell 41.11% to $14.47. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Maravai LifeSciences MRVI shares fell 37.31% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $695.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Revance Therapeutics RVNC stock fell 36.6% to $3.67. The company's market cap stands at $381.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Agilon Health AGL stock declined by 32.08% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $779.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- AlloVir ALVR stock decreased by 29.23% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.
