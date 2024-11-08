12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Northann NCL stock moved upwards by 70.5% to $0.38 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- Innodata INOD shares rose 50.1% to $36.53. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- TaskUs TASK stock increased by 22.72% to $19.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- American Superconductor AMSC shares increased by 19.56% to $33.85. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Bloom Energy BE stock rose 18.13% to $12.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Axon Enterprise AXON stock moved upwards by 17.08% to $548.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Nature's Miracle Holding NMHI shares fell 38.6% to $0.09 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Pixie Dust Technologies PXDT shares declined by 31.29% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS stock fell 26.17% to $4.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- CDT Environmental CDTG shares declined by 22.83% to $3.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- Blink Charging BLNK stock decreased by 19.66% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $163.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- FREYR Battery FREY shares decreased by 18.73% to $1.91. The company's market cap stands at $266.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
