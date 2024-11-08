12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Webtoon Entertainment WBTN stock increased by 17.8% to $13.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Gray Television GTN stock increased by 9.89% to $8.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $830.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- TruGolf Holdings TRUG shares moved upwards by 7.08% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- Grindr GRND shares increased by 6.29% to $15.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares increased by 5.96% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
Losers
- Fangdd Network Group DUO stock decreased by 14.5% to $1.18 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- Pinterest PINS stock decreased by 12.06% to $29.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Trade Desk TTD stock decreased by 8.99% to $120.62. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- E W Scripps SSP stock decreased by 5.84% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Skillz SKLZ stock fell 5.8% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $94.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- KT KT shares declined by 5.75% to $15.25. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
