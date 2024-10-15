12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- J-Long Group JL stock moved upwards by 7.6% to $0.41 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- TCTM Kids IT Education TCTM shares rose 6.93% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock moved upwards by 6.38% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- CarParts.com PRTS shares rose 6.21% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares rose 5.54% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $274.8 million.
- PLBY Group PLBY shares increased by 4.98% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million.
Losers
- Digital Brands Group DBGI shares fell 13.5% to $0.2 during Tuesday's after-market session.
- Fenbo Holdings FEBO shares decreased by 11.07% to $4.18. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
- Jiade JDZG shares fell 10.81% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- ATA Creativity Glb AACG stock fell 4.37% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- MEDIROM Healthcare Techs MRM shares declined by 4.18% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock declined by 3.26% to $0.12. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in