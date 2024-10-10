12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares moved upwards by 41.9% to $0.36 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI stock increased by 11.96% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million.
- Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock increased by 10.8% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Phunware PHUN stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.5 million.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG stock increased by 10.37% to $2.98. The company's market cap stands at $359.7 million.
- Atomera ATOM stock increased by 10.21% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.9 million.
Losers
- Cemtrex CETX stock declined by 25.8% to $0.53 during Thursday's regular session.
- E2open Parent Holdings ETWO stock declined by 18.88% to $3.31. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- XIAO-I AIXI stock decreased by 14.82% to $5.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.8 million.
- NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares declined by 12.23% to $12.49. The company's market cap stands at $49.3 million.
- Wetouch Technology WETH stock declined by 11.43% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.1 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock declined by 11.35% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.5 million.
