12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Lytus Technologies Hldgs LYT shares moved upwards by 11.0% to $1.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY stock moved upwards by 9.79% to $2.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- BloomZ BLMZ stock increased by 8.69% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
- Kartoon Studios TOON shares moved upwards by 5.77% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
- LiveOne LVO stock increased by 4.58% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.8 million.
- Gaxos.AI GXAI shares rose 4.28% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
Losers
- HWH International HWH shares fell 21.4% to $0.79 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.
- Fangdd Network Group DUO stock fell 13.41% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
- ZW Data Action Tech CNET shares fell 13.14% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- So-Young Intl SY stock declined by 13.05% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.2 million.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI stock decreased by 12.94% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $99.1 million.
- Bilibili BILI shares decreased by 11.94% to $23.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
