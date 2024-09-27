12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Onconetix ONCO shares rose 77.0% to $5.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA stock moved upwards by 28.6% to $52.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO stock rose 17.89% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- LakeShore Biopharma LSB stock rose 10.25% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.5 million.
- Certara CERT stock increased by 9.77% to $11.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC shares increased by 9.56% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
Losers
- Theriva Biologics TOVX shares fell 18.6% to $1.66 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- enVVeno Medical NVNO shares decreased by 17.12% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock fell 16.11% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Telesis Bio TBIO shares declined by 14.29% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
- Cassava Sciences SAVA shares declined by 10.53% to $28.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Streamline Health Solns STRM shares fell 10.35% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
