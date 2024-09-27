12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Expion360 XPON stock increased by 29.6% to $0.08 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG shares rose 17.74% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock increased by 10.29% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Agrify AGFY stock moved upwards by 6.93% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- Solidion Technology STI stock rose 6.91% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
- BlackSky Technology BKSY stock rose 6.68% to $4.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million.
Losers
- Volato Group SOAR shares fell 16.0% to $0.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- Momentus MNTS shares declined by 15.12% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- VCI Global VCIG shares fell 6.3% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- Nikola NKLA shares decreased by 6.23% to $3.92. The company's market cap stands at $198.3 million.
- Titan Machinery TITN shares declined by 4.95% to $13.46. The company's market cap stands at $311.2 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares decreased by 4.19% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in