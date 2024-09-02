12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Focus Universal FCUV stock increased by 73.3% to $0.33 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- MongoDB MDB shares rose 18.22% to $290.5. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock moved upwards by 15.38% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Marvell Tech MRVL stock moved upwards by 11.59% to $77.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Nano Labs NA stock moved upwards by 9.89% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN shares rose 9.77% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $66.1 million.
Losers
- Strong Global SGE shares decreased by 10.1% to $1.43 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT shares declined by 8.53% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares declined by 7.42% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI stock decreased by 6.5% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock declined by 5.01% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Toyo Co TOYO shares fell 4.21% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in