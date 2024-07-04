12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares rose 11.1% to $0.43 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- LiqTech Intl LIQT shares moved upwards by 10.04% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- FTC Solar FTCI stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.
- Shapeways Holdings SHPW stock moved upwards by 5.31% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 5.25% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.7 million.
- Byrna Technologies BYRN shares moved upwards by 4.96% to $10.35. The company's market cap stands at $235.3 million.
Losers
- Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR shares decreased by 12.2% to $0.16 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Sunrise New Energy EPOW shares decreased by 5.24% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $21.7 million.
- noco-noco NCNC shares fell 3.73% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- Matrix Service MTRX stock fell 3.7% to $8.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.9 million.
- Palladyne AI PDYN stock declined by 3.46% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
- FTAI Infrastructure FIP stock fell 3.2% to $9.1. The company's market cap stands at $925.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in