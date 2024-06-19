12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Sacks Parente Golf SPGC shares moved upwards by 9.3% to $0.56 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- J-Long Group JL shares moved upwards by 9.11% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.
- Jowell Global JWEL stock rose 6.46% to $2.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Delta Apparel DLA stock rose 5.6% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Nerdy NRDY shares rose 4.93% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.8 million.
- Sonos SONO shares rose 4.73% to $15.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
Losers
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL stock declined by 15.1% to $3.82 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH stock decreased by 11.21% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR stock declined by 7.29% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Amesite AMST shares declined by 6.93% to $2.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock fell 6.72% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- CarParts.com PRTS stock decreased by 6.67% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $59.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
