12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Jiade JDZG shares increased by 32.2% to $1.19 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock increased by 23.74% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- MGO Global MGOL shares increased by 18.99% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares moved upwards by 18.24% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Lanvin Group Hldgs LANV shares rose 16.04% to $1.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.5 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock moved upwards by 13.63% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
Losers
- Singing Machine Co MICS stock decreased by 18.9% to $1.52 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- Vera Bradley VRA shares declined by 17.3% to $6.41. The company's market cap stands at $197.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Kaixin Hldgs KXIN stock decreased by 14.19% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- Interactive Strength TRNR stock declined by 14.02% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
- Chijet Motor Co CJET stock fell 13.99% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $45.4 million.
- Mingteng International MTEN stock fell 12.49% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
