12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock rose 11.1% to $0.5 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
- Yatra Online YTRA shares rose 5.46% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.8 million.
- Neo-Concept International NCI stock increased by 4.99% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.
- Qurate Retail QRTEA shares increased by 4.97% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $296.4 million.
- SRM Entertainment SRM stock rose 3.9% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
- Sacks Parente Golf SPGC shares rose 3.51% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
Losers
- Jeffs Brands JFBR shares declined by 6.2% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Fossil Group, Inc. - 7% Senior Notes due 2026 FOSLL stock decreased by 5.93% to $12.23.
- Dixie Gr DXYN stock fell 5.0% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $14.4 million.
- Selina Hospitality SLNA shares declined by 4.87% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
- WW International WW shares declined by 3.62% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.7 million.
- Worksport WKSP shares fell 3.41% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
