12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Liquidia LQDA stock rose 12.7% to $14.5 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Adagene ADAG shares moved upwards by 10.67% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $123.6 million.
- Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA stock moved upwards by 6.95% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million.
- Novo Integrated Sciences NVOS shares increased by 6.64% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- IGC Pharma IGC stock increased by 5.95% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.
- Calidi Biotherapeutics CLDI shares increased by 5.26% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
Losers
- Portage Biotech PRTG shares declined by 14.1% to $0.41 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
- Kintara Therapeutics KTRA shares fell 10.09% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- Bright Green BGXX shares decreased by 9.03% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.9 million.
- Onconetix ONCO shares decreased by 6.65% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Eyenovia EYEN shares fell 6.28% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.
- CareCloud CCLDP stock fell 5.82% to $10.69. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in