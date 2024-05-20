12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Larimar Therapeutics LRMR stock increased by 23.6% to $8.99 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $573.5 million.
- GT Biopharma GTBP stock rose 6.53% to $8.31. The company's market cap stands at $11.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- DermTech DMTK shares moved upwards by 5.52% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- BiomX PHGE shares rose 5.38% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
- Sharecare SHCR shares rose 4.99% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $317.7 million.
- Inotiv NOTV stock moved upwards by 4.89% to $1.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares fell 9.9% to $0.16 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS stock declined by 7.26% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Scorpius Holdings SCPX shares decreased by 5.88% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- Cadrenal Therapeutics CVKD stock declined by 5.53% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.
- Turnstone Biologics TSBX stock declined by 4.76% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $63.2 million.
- Jin Medical International ZJYL stock fell 4.64% to $2.92. The company's market cap stands at $456.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in