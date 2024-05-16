12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock moved upwards by 140.3% to $0.14 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
- Pineapple Energy PEGY stock moved upwards by 76.17% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Nauticus Robotics KITT shares moved upwards by 38.18% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Castor Maritime CTRM stock moved upwards by 19.71% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.0 million.
- Complete Solaria CSLR shares moved upwards by 19.06% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
- iPower IPW shares rose 18.25% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- SunPower SPWR shares fell 27.7% to $3.17 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $557.1 million.
- Spire Global SPIR shares fell 21.79% to $8.87. The company's market cap stands at $215.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Shimmick SHIM shares fell 17.81% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Air Industries AIRI stock fell 14.0% to $5.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- KULR Tech Gr KULR shares declined by 12.71% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Falcons Beyond Global FBYD shares decreased by 12.1% to $9.01. The company's market cap stands at $106.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in