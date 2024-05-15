12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Dolphin Entertainment DLPN shares increased by 27.1% to $1.43 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Moving iMage Technologies MITQ stock moved upwards by 14.87% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE stock moved upwards by 14.3% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- PSQ Holdings PSQH shares increased by 9.34% to $4.33. The company's market cap stands at $135.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Grom Social Enterprises GROM shares rose 8.98% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- SPAR Group SGRP shares increased by 5.14% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Loop Media LPTV stock declined by 9.6% to $0.23 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Hanryu Holdings HRYU stock declined by 7.83% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- Pop Culture Gr CPOP shares fell 7.5% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- AMC Enter Hldgs AMC stock fell 6.43% to $6.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- NFT MI shares decreased by 6.33% to $6.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- HWH International HWH stock fell 5.93% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
