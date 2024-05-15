12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- SINTX Techs SINT stock moved upwards by 143.1% to $0.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT stock increased by 18.92% to $9.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- MultiPlan MPLN stock increased by 17.24% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $426.5 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals CASI shares moved upwards by 15.45% to $3.66. The company's market cap stands at $49.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dynatronics DYNT shares increased by 15.11% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Virios Therapeutics VIRI stock rose 14.4% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX stock decreased by 60.5% to $0.91 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock decreased by 29.56% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- TRACON Pharma TCON stock decreased by 19.29% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vivos Therapeutics VVOS stock fell 18.48% to $2.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD stock decreased by 17.78% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Vicarious Surgical RBOT stock declined by 13.45% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
