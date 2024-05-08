12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock moved upwards by 14.4% to $1.75 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- FAT Brands FATBP shares rose 6.51% to $16.02.
- Allbirds BIRD stock rose 6.45% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $102.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Serve Robotics SERV shares moved upwards by 4.86% to $2.8.
- Golden Entertainment GDEN shares rose 4.73% to $32.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $929.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Gogoro GGR stock increased by 4.67% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $439.9 million.
Losers
- Full House Resorts FLL shares decreased by 13.2% to $4.34 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Duolingo DUOL stock fell 11.77% to $215.85. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Airbnb ABNB shares fell 7.31% to $146.36. The company's market cap stands at $92.9 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Color Star Tech ADD stock decreased by 5.01% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Qurate Retail QRTEA shares decreased by 4.84% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $342.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares fell 4.24% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
