12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Klaviyo KVYO stock rose 11.1% to $23.93 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- WaveDancer WAVD stock increased by 8.33% to $3.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- AppLovin APP shares moved upwards by 8.1% to $80.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Taoping TAOP shares increased by 6.98% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Brightcove BCOV shares moved upwards by 6.87% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- XIAO-I AIXI shares increased by 5.55% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $95.8 million.
Losers
- EMCORE EMKR stock decreased by 34.1% to $1.91 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- CompoSecure CMPO stock declined by 13.34% to $6.5. The company's market cap stands at $134.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cyngn CYN shares decreased by 13.04% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- ARM Holdings ARM stock fell 7.81% to $97.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG stock fell 6.09% to $54.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Porch Group PRCH shares declined by 5.96% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $294.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
