12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Pineapple Energy PEGY stock rose 19.1% to $0.06 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Exponent EXPO stock rose 12.95% to $90.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Earlyworks Co ELWS shares rose 11.06% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
- Tutor Perini TPC shares moved upwards by 10.72% to $15.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $804.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Terex TEX stock increased by 8.51% to $65.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Shimmick SHIM stock rose 7.35% to $4.38. The company's market cap stands at $112.0 million.
Losers
- iSun ISUN stock fell 6.6% to $0.16 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Mesa Air Gr MESA stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $35.9 million.
- Graphex Gr GRFX stock declined by 4.96% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Professional Diversity IPDN shares declined by 4.82% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX stock declined by 4.11% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Complete Solaria CSLR stock decreased by 3.68% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
