12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock moved upwards by 14.9% to $0.27 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 million.
- MGO Global MGOL stock moved upwards by 13.0% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- PLBY Group PLBY shares moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.1 million.
- Phoenix Motor PEV shares increased by 3.97% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH stock rose 3.52% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Jeffs Brands JFBR stock moved upwards by 2.52% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
Losers
- Vision Marine VMAR shares decreased by 9.7% to $0.51 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Boqii Holding BQ shares decreased by 8.67% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.
- ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock fell 7.22% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Nerdy NRDY stock declined by 4.75% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $258.0 million.
- TH International THCH shares decreased by 4.07% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $185.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Xcel Brands XELB stock decreased by 4.0% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
