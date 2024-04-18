12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 17.4% to $0.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- TH International THCH shares moved upwards by 16.34% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH stock rose 8.52% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- EVgo EVGO shares increased by 8.33% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.9 million.
- 2U TWOU stock moved upwards by 7.89% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock moved upwards by 7.31% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
Losers
- The One Group Hospitality STKS stock decreased by 35.3% to $3.43 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.3 million.
- Funko FNKO shares fell 12.09% to $5.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $266.4 million.
- Kidpik PIK shares decreased by 9.72% to $3.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Jianzhi Education Tech JZ shares decreased by 6.52% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP shares fell 5.27% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED shares declined by 5.24% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in