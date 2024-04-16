12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Peraso PRSO shares increased by 37.0% to $1.74 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Auddia AUUD stock rose 28.55% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI stock moved upwards by 13.88% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $194.5 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock rose 13.82% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Taoping TAOP shares rose 10.47% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- D-Wave Quantum QBTS shares rose 10.12% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $281.3 million.
Losers
- OMNIQ OMQS stock fell 24.9% to $0.53 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
- NextTrip NTRP stock fell 18.16% to $3.38. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Minim MINM shares decreased by 17.47% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Nano Labs NA shares decreased by 16.71% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 million.
- VIA optronics VIAO stock fell 15.59% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Mobilicom MOB shares fell 15.2% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
