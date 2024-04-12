11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Soluna Holdings SLNHP stock rose 17.0% to $3.09 during Friday's regular session.
- Presto Automation PRST stock rose 8.19% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
- Intrusion INTZ stock moved upwards by 8.05% to $2.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- AMTD Digital HKD shares rose 7.57% to $3.41. The company's market cap stands at $651.9 million.
- Cheetah Mobile CMCM stock increased by 6.63% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $139.2 million.
Losers
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock fell 22.4% to $1.72 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
- VIA optronics VIAO shares declined by 14.23% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS stock decreased by 14.04% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $265.0 million.
- Nano Labs NA stock declined by 12.16% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million.
- Quantum QMCO shares fell 11.25% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 million.
- Infobird Co IFBD stock decreased by 11.2% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in