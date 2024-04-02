12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Kidpik PIK stock rose 60.9% to $7.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- ATA Creativity Glb AACG shares increased by 10.0% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $34.5 million.
- Secoo Holding SECO stock increased by 7.6% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Selina Hospitality SLNA shares increased by 6.07% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $56.1 million.
- SRIVARU Holding SVMH shares rose 5.97% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
- Visionary Holdings GV shares increased by 5.52% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
Losers
- Canoo GOEV shares declined by 24.3% to $2.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $166.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- PVH PVH stock declined by 22.48% to $108.33. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Petco Health and Wellness WOOF shares declined by 8.67% to $1.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $511.0 million.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs KXIN shares decreased by 7.71% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- FIGS FIGS shares decreased by 5.98% to $4.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $774.7 million.
- Lotus Technology LOT stock declined by 5.54% to $6.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
