12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- XTI Aerospace XTIA shares rose 86.9% to $3.85 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.
- Sobr Safe SOBR shares moved upwards by 24.54% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS shares increased by 10.22% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock rose 6.76% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Inuvo INUV stock increased by 5.87% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $49.7 million.
- BlackLine BL stock increased by 5.85% to $67.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
Losers
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR stock decreased by 16.0% to $1.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- Semilux International SELX shares fell 11.56% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.
- SolarWinds SWI shares fell 8.27% to $11.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- MicroStrategy MSTR stock fell 7.63% to $1512.0. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 billion.
- GRIID Infrastructure GRDI stock fell 7.41% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.0 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK stock decreased by 6.53% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in