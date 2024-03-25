12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Cato CATO shares rose 8.6% to $5.79 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- SunCar Tech Gr SDA stock increased by 8.08% to $7.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $636.1 million.
- Noodles NDLS stock rose 4.86% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.2 million.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG shares moved upwards by 4.61% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $347.4 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out today.
- Visionary Holdings GV shares rose 4.52% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Purple Innovation PRPL shares increased by 4.16% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $160.5 million.
Losers
- Linkage Global LGCB stock decreased by 7.7% to $3.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million.
- Cazoo Gr CZOO shares decreased by 7.22% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education BNED stock decreased by 5.81% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
- Smart Share Glb EM shares decreased by 5.31% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $162.3 million.
- Interactive Strength TRNR shares declined by 4.98% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock decreased by 3.28% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
