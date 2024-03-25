12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Gainers
- My Size MYSZ shares increased by 6.9% to $0.51 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Actelis Networks ASNS shares moved upwards by 5.82% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- AppFolio APPF stock increased by 4.99% to $237.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion.
- Focus Universal FCUV shares increased by 4.99% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
- One Stop Systems OSS stock increased by 4.76% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $72.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA stock moved upwards by 4.04% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
Losers
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock fell 9.8% to $4.06 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.1 million.
- Baijiayun Group RTC shares decreased by 5.29% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.0 million.
- Verb Tech VERB stock declined by 5.12% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock decreased by 4.81% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- Movella Holdings MVLA stock decreased by 4.19% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
- AEye LIDR stock decreased by 4.05% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
